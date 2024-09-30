Raashi Khanna’s Blue Gown Oozes Sensual Glam!

Raashi Khanna is known for her fabulous style and fit physique. The actress recently turned heads with a bold and glamorous look at the IIFA Utsavam.

The actress opted for a stunning blue gown that showcased her curves and complemented her fair complexion. The dress featured a sexy thigh-high slit, adding a touch of sensuality to her overall look. Raashi’s long, flowing hair was styled in a high bun, further accentuating her features. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and opted for a glossy makeup look that enhanced her features without being overpowering.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashi is currently busy filming “Telusu Kada” with Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

