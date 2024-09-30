Unstoppable with NBK: 3rd Season With Special Guest

Unstoppable with NBK is one of the interesting talk shows in the Telugu OTT space. As a host, Balakrishna Nandamuri rocked the show and entertained everyone. The show witnessed Balakrishna interviewing personalities like Chandra Babu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and more. The show has completed two seasons; the third is in the offing.

This time, the show will kick off with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan as the first guest. Dulquer will promote his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar, which is gearing up for a grand release during Diwali. The film’s director, Venky Atluri, and producer, Suryadevara Nagavamshi, will join him on the show.

While Dulquer Salmaan is typically reserved about both his films and personal life during media interactions, his appearance on Balayya’s show promises to offer a different side of the actor. Additionally, producer Nagavamshi, known for his candid nature, is expected to bring an element of surprise to the conversation.

Currently being shot, this episode is scheduled to be released as a special treat for the audience during the Dussehra festival.

