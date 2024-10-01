Actor Govinda Shot Himself Accidentally

Govinda is one of the most talented actors in Hindi cinema. He is the senior most and is also a popular Shiv Sena leader. In the latest news, we have come to know that he accidentally shot himself in the leg due to a misfire from his revolver. The incident took place early morning at 4.45 AM, and he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The initial reports indicate that the bullet struck his knee, prompting immediate medical attention at CRITICare Hospital in Mumbai. There is no official statement from Govinda’s family regarding the incident but the media is reporting the incident.

Govinda was supposed to take an early morning flight to Kolkata today. But, he accidentally shot himself and was admitted to the hospital at 5.15 AM. The sources say that he is out of danger and the cops are assessing the situation. The police officials have taken his revolver into their custody and began their investigation.

The doctors reportedly removed the bullet from his leg and Govinda is recovering in the hospital. More details of the incident are awaited.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯