Where’s Janhvi’s Two-Page Dialogue In Devara?

During the promotional interviews of “Devara,” the film’s leading man, Jr NTR, promised a lot of things. Especially when it comes to Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut, the actor stated a few things, but they went missing inside the movie. And here’s what is being discussed about it right now.

Jr NTR revealed that she amazed him with her intense performance in a scene that has two pages of dialogue. However, inside the movie, Janhvi’s presence as Thangam will be seen in a 45-minute episode, that too hardly for 15 minutes of talkie and another 4 minutes of Chuttamalle song.

She hardly got a two-page length of dialogue for her whole appearance in Devara, then where is the scope for a single two-page dialogue scene? Even Koratala Siva has made these claims.

An inside buzz that many scenes that were shot on Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are hidden for the second part of the movie. Like how Rajamouli shot so many scenes of Prabhas and Anushka during the initial shoot, but didn’t release them in Baahubali 1, but gave a treat in Baahubali 2, it looks like even Koratala Siva will do the same with Janhvi Kapoor. Then we will get to see the scenes mentioned by NTR. So, wait for the second part then!

