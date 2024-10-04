KVN Productions launched with Thalapathy 69

The prestigious production KVN Productions recently created sensation with thunderous announcement of Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th and final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The eagerly awaited film officially kicked off today with a traditional muhurat puja.

The event featured a remarkable lineup of cast and crew, including Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and more. Filming is set to commence tomorrow following this auspicious beginning. Photos from the ceremony are currently trending on social media.

Alongside Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol, the film includes a talented ensemble featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran Prakash Raj, Narein, and rising star Mamitha Baiju, which has significantly heightened excitement around the project.

The film’s cinematography will be done by Sathyan Sooryan, with editing by Pradeep E Ragav, action choreography by Anlarasu, art direction by Selva Kumar, and costume design by Pallavi Singh. The film is set for a grand release in October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, marking KVN Productions’ first-ever pan-India venture.

Visionary director H. Vinoth will helm this monumental project, delivering a narrative that promises to push boundaries and captivate audiences. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film. The film is co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N. K. Venkat K Narayana producing the film on a huge scale by KVN Productions.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯