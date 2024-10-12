8 Vasanthalu Teaser: The Lady Power!

The film 8 Vasantalu produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Phanindra Narsetti, known for his work on Manu, is set to be a poignant love story that centers on a female protagonist, played by Ananthika Sanilkumar. On Dussehra occasion, the character journey of the actress is revealed through a teaser.

The teaser starts with a girl boldly challenging a martial arts trainer to fight Shuddhi Ayodhya who is depicted as a disciplined martial arts expert. The story highlights her extraordinary eight-year journey filled with various emotions.

The narrative shows the character’s journey for 8 years in different picturesque locations. Ananthika convincingly represents the character’s journey, capturing the nuanced emotions that come with growth.

Vishwanath Reddy’s cinematography is commendable, while Hesham Abdul Wahab’s captivating score boosts the overall experience.

The movie is nearing completion with its shoot. The team will come up with regular updates.

