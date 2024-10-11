After High Tension, Air India Flight Emergency Lands

In a distressful, yet eventually relieving incident, an Air India flight that exhibited technical glitch mid-air has reported a safe emergency landing after a 2 and half hour long hiatus.

Going into the story, Air India flight, AXB 613, which was headed to Sharjah with 141 passengers on board, had taken off at 5.40 pm on Friday. It quickly developed technical slag as the hydraulic system that controls important parts of the plane including the landing gear turned out to be faulty.

Upon the intimation from the pilot, an aviation emergency was declared at 6:05 PM and the flight kept flying over Trichy airspace for over 2 and half hours before finally making an emergency landing at 8:15 PM. The landing happened after the hydraulic issue subsided and it was deemed fit to make an emergency landing.

The Trichy airport brought in 20 ambulances and 18 firefighter vehicles on the spot in case of a mishap but luckily nothing of this sort happened as the flight safely landed.

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu reacted on the topic and he stated “Air India Express flight AXB- 613 has safely landed at Trichy Airport after informing a hydraulic failure. The crew and emergency ground teams acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all 141 passengers on board. Air India Express has been advised to make the necessary arrangements for passengers’ onward travel. Safety remains our highest priority in every operation.”

