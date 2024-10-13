From Lingerie to Lehenga – In Pics

Disha Patani has once again proven why she's the undisputed queen of transformation in Indian cinema. With her ability to effortlessly switch between sizzling hot looks and elegant ensembles, she's a force to be reckoned with. In her latest photoshoot, Disha absolutely stuns in a green sleeveless blouse lehenga dupatta, paired with matching juttis, open hair, and silver earrings. Her toned physique and radiant smile make her look breathtakingly hot. We can't wait to see her set the screens ablaze in Suriya's upcoming film, "Kanguva." With her impeccable style and undeniable talent, Disha is sure to make a lasting impression.