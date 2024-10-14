Krithi Slays Navratri in Jhumkas, Gloss, and Glam

Krithi Shetty, known for her grace and charm, recently delighted fans by sharing a post-Garba dance moment after celebrating Navratri in a beautiful banjara-inspired dress. The actress, radiant with festive energy, looked every bit the traditional beauty in her vibrant attire. Styled in a red embroidered half saree, she added her own flair with giant jhumkas and open, flowing hair. Her glossy makeup added to the glam quotient, making her look nothing short of a bomb! Krithi\u2019s love for tradition and style always shines through in her fashion choices, and this Navratri look was no different. The intricate embroidery on her saree paired perfectly with her playful, yet elegant vibe. The bold accessories and effortless styling made her festive appearance all the more captivating, and her fans couldn\u2019t stop gushing over how stunning she looked. On the professional front, Krithi is staying busy with some exciting projects. She is currently working on Tamil and Malayalam films, expanding her footprint in the South Indian film industry.