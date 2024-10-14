Krithi Slays Navratri in Jhumkas, Gloss, and Glam

Article by Satya B Published on: 4:39 pm, 14 October 2024

Krithi Shetty, known for her grace and charm, recently delighted fans by sharing a post-Garba dance moment after celebrating Navratri in a beautiful banjara-inspired dress.

