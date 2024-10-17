Hey Taara from AIE: Nikhil & Rukmini Vasanth’s love melody

Hero Nikhil is currently working on several exciting projects. For one of his upcoming films, the actor has teamed up with talented director Sudheer Varma. Nikhil and Sudheer Varma previously collaborated on hit films like Swamy Rara and Keshava. The film titled as “Appudo Ippudo Eppudo.”

This successful combo impressed everyone with the film’s teaser, and today the musical promotions kicked off with a beautiful melody. The full video song titled “Hey Taara” is out now. Singer Karthik composed the tune, while Krishna Chaitanya penned the lyrics.

With its catchy tune and beautiful lyrics exploring the amazing feeling of love between the couple, the song is truly delightful to hear. Nikhil and Rukmini Vasanth make a fresh pair, and their chemistry is fantastic. The lovely moments between the couple are a treat to watch.

The song is brilliantly performed by Karthik and Nithyashree, promising a fresh and chart-topping album. The film is produced by ace producer BVSN Prasad under his Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) banner. Gorgeous Rukmini Vasanth is making her Telugu debut in this action-packed and entertaining film.

Divyansha Kaushik is playing key role. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo releasing worldwide on November 8th as Diwali treat. Team is bringing a perfect mix of thrills, laughter, and a breezy love story, ensuring an entertaining experience. Sunny MR will be composing background score for the film. Bapineedu B is presenting the film.

