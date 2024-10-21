Ex YCP Minister’s Son Arrested In Murder Case

With the ousting of the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, several of the leaders and public representatives belonging to the party are coming under the law. The likes of Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, and others have already faced the music and now it is the turn of Jagan cabinet’s ex-minister Pinipe Viswaroop’s son, Srikanth.

Srikanth has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in connection with a murder case and he is being brought to AP for further investigation now.

Going into the story, Srikanth is the main accused in the case pertaining to the murder of SC community youngster and volunteer Janupalli Durga Prasad. The youngster was strangled to death on June 6, 2022, allegedly upon the orders of Pinipe Srikanth, who had virtually endless powers as his father was a minister then.

While the case went unnoticed despite the complaint from the volunteer’s wife, it has been revived now after the onset of the NDA government in AP. The AP police wing went to Madurai to nab Srikanth and he is being brought back to AP now. He will be prosecuted in the case as further action awaits.

According to reports, Srikanth allegedly ordered the murder of volunteer Durga Prasad over some local issues. He was strangled to death by a few men and his body was dumped. There was no progress on the case for two years while YCP was in power and things have started to change now.

