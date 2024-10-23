Sonal Slays in Pink: Glam Overload!

Sonal Chauhan, who was last seen in a brief yet striking role as Mandodari in Adipurush, might not have any new projects lined up for now, but that hasn’t stopped her from raising the style stakes. The actress continues to dazzle with her chic fashion choices, and her latest look is nothing short of glamorous.

Styled in a gorgeous pink embroidered bralette paired with a matching skirt and shrug, Sonal flaunted her toned midriff with absolute finesse. She accessorized the outfit with a striking green necklace and matching earrings, while keeping her hair sleek in a small ponytail. The entire ensemble exuded elegance, while her radiant beauty made her look effortlessly hot and classy.

But fashion isn’t the only thing keeping Sonal in the limelight. The actress is gearing up for her next big project, Dard, an Indo-Bangladeshi psychological action thriller. Directed by Anonno Mamun, the film promises to be an intense ride, with Shakib Khan and Sonal Chauhan in lead roles. Produced under the banners of Action Cut Entertainment, Kibria Films, and Eskay Movies, Dard is set to make history as the first Bengali-language film with a pan-Indian release.

