Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

Five movies, one web series & one much awaited documentary are coming out this weekend on multiple OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli – The much-awaited documentary on Telugu Pride, S S Rajamouli will be available on Netflix from Friday, 02nd August.

2.⁠ ⁠Brinda – Trisha Krishnan’s digital debut Web Series season one with 8 episodes will be available on SonyLiv from Friday, 02nd August.

3.⁠ ⁠Dune: Part Two – Telugu dubbed version of the film is available now on Jio Cinema.

4.⁠ ⁠Sathyabhama, starring Kajal Agarwal is available now on ETV WIN.

5.⁠ ⁠Dear Nanna, starring Chaitanya Rao is available now on ETV WIN.

6.⁠ ⁠Rakshana, starring Payal Rajput is available now on Aha Video.

7.⁠ ⁠Theppa Samudram, starring Chaitanya Rao & Sai Kumar will be available on Aha Video from Saturday, 03rd August.

