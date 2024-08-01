Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

Five movies, one web series & one much awaited documentary are coming out this weekend on multiple OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates
1. Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli – The much-awaited documentary on Telugu Pride, S S Rajamouli will be available on Netflix from Friday, 02nd August.
2. Brinda – Trisha Krishnan’s digital debut Web Series season one with 8 episodes will be available on SonyLiv from Friday, 02nd August.
3. Dune: Part Two – Telugu dubbed version of the film is available now on Jio Cinema.
4. Sathyabhama, starring Kajal Agarwal is available now on ETV WIN.
5. Dear Nanna, starring Chaitanya Rao is available now on ETV WIN.
6. Rakshana, starring Payal Rajput is available now on Aha Video.
7. Theppa Samudram, starring Chaitanya Rao & Sai Kumar will be available on Aha Video from Saturday, 03rd August.
