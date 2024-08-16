Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of 5 movies & 3 Web Series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠OMG: O Manchi Ghost – Horror comedy film starring Vennela Kishore & Nandita Sweta is available to stream now on Aha Video.

2.⁠ ⁠EVOL – Thriller film by Ram Yogi Velagapudi is available to stream now on Aha Video.

3.⁠ ⁠Jackpot – English to Telugu dub film starring, John Cena is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠Manorathangal – Malayalam to Telugu dub Anthology film starring, Kamal Haasan, Mohan Lal, Mammootty & Fahad Faasil is available to stream now on ZEE5.

5.⁠ ⁠Veeranjaneyulu ViharaYatra – First-ever family road trip film in Telugu is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

6.⁠ ⁠Shekar Home – Hindi to Telugu Web Series starring,Kay Kay Menon is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

7.⁠ ⁠Darling – Rom-Com film starring Priyadarshi & Nabha Natesh is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.

8.⁠ ⁠My Perfect Husband – Tamil to Telugu Web Series starring, Sathya Raj will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Friday, 16th August.

9.⁠ ⁠Chamak: The Conclusion – Hindi to Telugu Musical Thriller Web Series will be available for streaming on Sony Liv from Friday, 16th August.

Tags OTT

