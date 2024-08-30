Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of six movies & four web series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Lords of The Rings: The Rings of Power – English to Telugu, fantasy & adventure web series, season two is available to stream now on Prime Video.

2.⁠ ⁠Shivam Bhaje – Action thriller film, starring Ashwin Babu is available to stream now on Prime Video.

3.⁠ ⁠Honeymoon Express – Telugu film starring, Chaitanya Rao & Hebah Patel is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠Buddy – Action comedy film, starring Ashwin Babu is available to stream now on Netflix.

5.⁠ ⁠IC814: The Kandahar Hijack – Hindi to Telugu, action drama web series is available to stream now on Netflix.

6.⁠ ⁠KAOS – English to Telugu web series is available to stream now on Netflix.

7.⁠ ⁠Cadets – Hindi to Telugu dub, action drama web series is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

8.⁠ ⁠Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – English to Telugu dub film is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

9.⁠ ⁠Purushothamudu – Telugu film starring, Raj Tarun is available to stream now on Aha Video.

10.⁠ ⁠Prabuthwa Junior Kalashala – Telugu teenage drama film is available to stream now on Aha Video.

Tags OTT

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯