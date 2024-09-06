Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of eleven movies & three web series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Double iSmart – Telugu film, starring Ram Pothineni is available to stream now on Prime Video.

2.⁠ ⁠Call Me Bae – Hindi to Telugu dub web series, starring Ananya Panday is available to stream now on Prime Video.

3.⁠ ⁠Agent Recon – English to Telugu dub , action drama film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠Simbaa – Telugu film starring Jagapathi Babu & Anasuya Bharadwaj is available to stream now on Prime Video & Aha Video.

5.⁠ ⁠Bad Boys: Ride or Die – English to Telugu dub film, starring Will Smith is available to stream now on Netflix.

6.⁠ ⁠The Perfect Couple – English to Telugu dub , romantic drama film is available to stream now on Netflix.

7.⁠ ⁠Adios Amigo – Malayalam to Telugu dub film, starring Asif Ali is available to stream now on Netflix.

8.⁠ ⁠Bhargavi Nilayam – Malayalam to Telugu dub film, starring Tovino Thomas is available to stream now on Aha Video.

9.⁠ ⁠Satya – Telugu youthful entertainer film will be available for streaming on Aha Video from Saturday, 07th September.

10.⁠ ⁠Nindha – Telugu film, starring Varun Sandedh is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

11.⁠ ⁠Welcome 2 Life – Korean to Telugu dub web series is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

12.⁠ ⁠Visfot – Hindi to Telugu dub film, starring Riteish Deshmuk is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

13.⁠ ⁠The Fall Guy – English to Telugu dub , action comedy film is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

14.⁠ ⁠Taanav 2 – Season Two of the Hindi to Telugu dub web series, starring Rajat Kapoor & Arbaaz Khan is available to stream now on Sony Liv.

