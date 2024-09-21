Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of seven movies & two web series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam – Family entertainer film, starring Rao Ramesh is available to stream now on Aha Video.

2.⁠ ⁠Tiragabadara Saami – Raj Tarun’s commercial entertaining film is available to stream now on Aha Video.

3.⁠ ⁠Suraapanam – Thriller film, starring Ajay Ghosh is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

4.⁠ ⁠Sopathulu – Emotional drama film, directed by Ananth Vardhan is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

5.⁠ ⁠Pekamedalu – Comedy Drama film directed by Neelagiri Mamilla is available to stream now on Prime Video.

6.⁠ ⁠The Mystery of Moksha Island – Thriller & Mystery web series is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.

7.⁠ ⁠Biopic of A Billion Boys – Malayalam to Telugu dub slice of the film will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Sunday, 23rd September.

8.⁠ ⁠Fast X – English to Telugu dub film is available to stream now on Netflix.

9.⁠ ⁠Penguin – English to Telugu Crime Mystery web series is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.

