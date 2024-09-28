Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of Eleven movies & Three web series’ are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates
1. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – Nani’s latest blockbuster film is available to stream now on Netflix.
2. Prathinidhi – Nara Rohith’s political drama film is available to stream now on Aha Video.
3. Demonte Colony 2 – Tamil to Telugu Horror film, starring Arulnithi is available to stream now on ZEE5.
4. Alanaati Ramachandrudu – Rom-Com film by Chilukuri Akash Reddy is available to stream now on Prime Video.
5. Mercy Killing – Action Drams film by Venkatramana Surapalli is available to stream now on Aha Video & Prime Video.
6. Gyeongseong Creature – Season Two of the Korean to Telugu dub thriller web series is available to stream now on Netflix.
7. Rez Ball – English to Telugu dub sports drama film is available to stream now on Netflix.
8. Honeymoon Photographer – Hindi to Telugu dub thriller web series is available to stream now on Jio Cinema.
9. TaazaKhabar – Season Two of the Hindi to Telugu dub Action Drama web series is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.
10. Fast Charlie – English to Telugu dub Action Thriller film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
11. Chapra Murder Case – Malayalam to Telugu Mystery Thriller film is available to stream now on Aha Video.
12. RTI – Court Drama film, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is available to stream now on ETV WIN.
13. Immaculate – English to Telugu dub Horror film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
14. Exhuma – Korean to Telugu dub Action Thriller film is available to stream now on Prime Video.