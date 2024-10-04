Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of Ten movies & One web series are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates
1. The Greatest of All Time – Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film is available to stream now on Netflix.
2. CTRL – Hindi to Telugu dub, thriller film, starring Ananya Panday is available to stream now on Netflix.
3. It’s What Inside – English to Telugu dub, psychological thriller film is available to stream now on Netflix.
4. Strul – Swedish to Telugu dub, Crime Comedy film is available to stream now on Netflix.
5. 35 Movie – Slice of the life film, starring Nivetha Thomas is available to stream now on Aha Video.
6. Kalinga – Horror thriller film, directed by Dhruva Vaayu is available to stream now on Prime Video & Aha Video.
7. Balu Gani Talkies – Romantic entertainer film, directed by Vishwanath Prathap is available to stream now on Aha Video.
8. Highway Love – Hindi to Telugu dub, Rom-Com web series, season 2 is available to stream now on PrimeVideo.
10. Noryang: Deadly Sea – Korean to Telugu dub, action film is available to stream now on PrimeVideo.
11. Bhale Vunnade – Rom-Com film, starring Raj Tarn is available to stream now on ETV WIN.