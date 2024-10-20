Rana Connection With RGV, Rajamouli, Chay & Sobitha!

Rana Daggubati is a man of many things. Apart from acting, he is also into doing a lot of other stuff in the cinema. Now, he is donning the hat of a talk show host again. Earlier, he hosted a show called No.1 Yaari. Now, he will be hosting another talk show titled The Rana Connection, which will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video soon.

According to the latest social media reports, Rana is going to host an episode featuring Rana Daggubati and Ram Gopal Varma together. The two were recently spotted playing cameos in the prestigious project Kalki 2898 AD.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be-married couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will also feature on another episode, say the reports. Rana shares a great bond with the two and the episode can really turn out to be a fun oriented one.

Another interesting set of guests will also be featuring on the show and the complete details of the show will be out soon.

