Why UWLA Ideal for University Transfer in the USA?

Many international students seek affordable US universities to transfer to, with lower tuition fees, strong academic support, and Day 1 CPT options.

In support of the aspirations of students who are looking to transfer to a new affordable university with better academic support, Sirian Overseas presents a best choice: University of West Los Angeles (UWLA) STEM-designated MS in Organisational Leadership Technology Management, a top choice for transfer students.

The UWLA Advantage for International Transfer Students

– Seamless Credit Transfer Process: UWLA welcomes international transfer students, making the credit transfers smooth and straightforward.

– STEM-Designated Program: The MS in Organisational Leadership Technology Management is STEM-designated, opening doors to extended Optional Practical Training (OPT) opportunities.

– Hybrid Skill Development: Students are prepared for the modern workplace by combining tech expertise with business acumen, creating well-rounded professionals.

– Affordable Education: With tuition at just $17,000, UWLA offers high-quality education at an accessible price point.

– Flexible Learning Options: The hybrid learning model allows students to balance their studies with other commitments.

– Day 1 CPT: Students can start gaining practical experience from their first day through Curricular Practical Training (CPT) opportunities.

5-Step Career Development Program

To enhance success as a transfer student in the USA, Sirian Overseas offers a comprehensive 5-step career development program, taking career aspirations to the next level. This program includes:

1) UWLA Curriculum: Gain a solid foundation in both technology and business management.

2) Customised Training: Receive program-specific training tailored to your major and focused on in-demand skills.

3) Internship Opportunities: Apply your knowledge through practical projects and real-world business solutions.

4) Job Placement Services: Benefit from skill-based job matching and access to a global client network.

5) 360-Degree Support: From application to job placement, receive comprehensive support throughout your journey.

Why Choose UWLA for Your Transfer?

– Designed for International Students: The program caters specifically to the needs and aspirations of international transfer students.

– Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Students stay ahead of the curve with regularly updated, industry-relevant coursework.

– Extended OPT: As a STEM program graduate, students can avail up to 36 months of OPT, giving them more time to gain valuable U.S. work experience.

Take the Next Step

Transfer to UWLA through Sirian Overseas and start the journey towards a rewarding career in the USA. With practical, industry-focused education and Sirian Overseas comprehensive support system, students like you will be well-equipped to succeed in the competitive tech-business sectors.

