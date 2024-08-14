Double iSmart USA Premieres Today

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster hit iSmart Shankar is lighting up screens across the USA today, and the excitement for #DoubleiSmart is through the roof!

With Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles and the legendary Sanjay Dutt as the menacing antagonist, this film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer alone has taken the internet by storm, racking up a jaw-dropping 18 million views in just seven days! And let’s not forget the music—Mani Sharma has outdone himself, with the soundtrack already dominating the charts. His musical brilliance paired with Ram’s electrifying energy is going to be an absolute feast for the senses on the big screen.

The film’s content and KDMs have been delivered, and premieres are rolling out as scheduled. Tickets are selling out fast, with new showtimes being added due to overwhelming demand.

Don’t miss out—keep an eye on your local theater’s website for the latest updates. And here’s the best part: we’ve got you covered with AMC and Regal passes, so if you’re an AMC A-list or Regal Unlimited subscriber, you can catch this film for free!

Get ready for a wild ride with Double iSmart!

