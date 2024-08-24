How Indian Students Benefit from Applying to Avila

For Indian students aiming for successful global careers, Avila University in Kansas, USA is the top choice. With its affordable, high quality education and career focused programs, Avila offers excellent value. With final spots available, this is a great opportunity for students seeking to build their global careers.

Avila’s STEM programs and Day 1 CPT offer valuable benefits. To maximise these opportunities and gain in-demand skills, Sirian Overseas is highly recommended. They provide expert support, essential services, and guidance to help you become job ready and achieve your career goals.

Here’s how you benefit from the combined advantages of Avila and Sirian Overseas:

Affordability: Competitive tuition fee and lower living costs.

STEM Focus: Avila’s tech programs provide a strong STEM foundation for global career growth.

Day 1 CPT & OPT Extension: Gain U.S. work experience from Day 1 with CPT and benefit from STEM OPT post study work authorization.

Skill Development: Get in-demand skills with program-specific training from Sirian Overseas.

Internship Opportunities: Apply your knowledge through practical projects and real-world solutions with Sirian Overseas.

Job Placement Services: Access skill-based job matching and a global network through Sirian Overseas.

In-Demand STEM Programs (Final Spots Available!)

– Master’s in Business Analytics (STEM)

– Master’s in Computer Science (STEM)

– Master’s in Cybersecurity (STEM)

– MS in Artificial Intelligence (STEM)

– MS in Data Science (STEM)

Apply now – final admissions are closing soon! Join Avila University today and take the first step towards a successful tech career.

