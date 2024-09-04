3 Hyderabadis & 1 Tamilian Killed In Texas Car Crash

Four Indians were charred to death in a tragic multi-car crash that led to fire in Texas last week. All of them were going to Arkansas while carpooling.

On August 30, the deceased were carpooling to Bentonville in Arkansas when the deadly crash occurred.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Dharshini Vasudevan, Farooq Shaik, and Lokesh Palacharla.

Reportedly, three of them belonged to Hyderabad and the lone woman to Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, the SUV in which they were travelling caught fire after a speeding truck rammed into it. The authorities used DNA testing to confirm their identities. The info from the carpooling app also helped them to identify the victims.

While Lokesh was on his way to meet his wife, Darshini was on way to the university and Orampati and Shaik were returning to Arkansas from to a visit to his cousin in Texas.

Darshini completed her Masters Degree from the University of Texas and was working in the US.

According to NDTV, Orampati’s father Subhash Chandra Reddy owns a Hyderabad-based firm named Max Agri Genetics. Aryan pursued engineering degree at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore.

Darshini’s father reportedly contacted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on social media platform X on August 31, asking him for help as they could not contact his daughter.

