‘Flow Pothondi Abba’ Jagan Warns ABN Reporter

Ex-CM of AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Vinukonda today to meet with the family of the victim who was hacked to death recently. While this incident caught the attention all over, YCP is doing everything in its power to politicize the matter and sling mud at the newly formed TDP+ government.

While Jagan was addressing the media after the condolence meet, an interesting scene was observed as the YCP appeared to be warning an ABN reporter.

Jagan was briefing the media about the spike in the number of law and order lapses in AP since the formation of the new government. This is when an ABN reporter tried to raise a doubt on this topic which appeared to leave Jagan agitated.

Jagan took no questions from the ABN reporter and replied “Flow pothondi abba”. “You might be an ABN reporter with vested interests, but you can’t interrupt me while I’m talking” he replied. After a few seconds, Jagan actually forgot what he was saying and asked his leaders what he had been speaking about.

This has led to a few satirical reactions on social media. A Twitter user commented “Jagan appears to be reading the script that was prepared by the party think tank. He would lose the flow and confuse what to say if the media asks him questions in the middle, that is why he got angry at ABN reporter.”

