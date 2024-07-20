Jagan’s ‘Odarpu’ Is Full Of Election Campaign?

YCP boss and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Vinukonda the other day to meet the family of Rashid, who lost his life in a heinous murder. Jagan extended his condolences to the family members and a viral video from the interaction has now started to trend on social media.

In this viral video, Jagan is seen interacting with the family members of the deceased and drifting away from the occasion.

While interacting with the victim’s family members, Jagan spoke at length about the way in which the TDP government is cheating AP people after AP polls. “The TDP+ government promised Rs 15,000 per head through Talliki Vandanam but flouted this after coming to power, Jagan also mentioned that government failed to give ‘zero’ percent intrest loans. This government made all false promises to come to power.” The victims are in said to be in dilema on what Jagan is talking to them.

Jagan speaking about contemporary politics like any politician do in election campaign. While speaking with the family members of a man who was brutally hacked to death only a couple of days ago Jagan should have avoid such discussion, remarked a political analyst.

Had Jagan kept the interaction surrounding the crime and consoled the family, it might have been a customary interaction. But Jagan speaking about AP politics with the family that is mourning the passing of their family member isn’t going well with the wider section of the public.

