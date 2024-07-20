Media Reports – Central Agency Revealed About Life Threat For Pawan?

Even before the Andhra Pradesh election was held, Pawan Kalyan was advised to stay under elevated security arrangements. The central authorities escalated his security last December itself, in view of the reports about the threat he has.

This time, Pawan Kalyan who is currently serving as the deputy CM of AP is said to be facing more threat.

According to a Telugu media house report, the Central Intelligence Agency has reported that Pawan Kalyan needs elevated security arrangements. As per this media report, the agency reported that there is a threat to Pawan Kalyan’s life and he needs more security.

This report adds that the central agency identified that Pawan’s name came up in certain unwanted groups that have anti-social forces involved with them.

Now that Pawan is the deputy CM, and he is also holding occasional Praja Darbar, it is essential that he must be kept under extremely tight security. Amidst the law and order situation in AP, this is the pretty much the need of the hour.

