Jagan looking to make a meal out of everything: Babu

Just a month and a half since the completion of the election in Andhra Pradesh, the local politics have heated up big time. For now, the discussion is about the Rashid murder in Vinukonda which is being highlighted by the YCP outfit.

This topic came to discussion even at the TDP parliamentary meeting that was chaired by Chandrababu Naidu and this is when Jagan’s protest in Delhi on 24 July came to discussion. The MPs reportedly asked CM Babu about how to counter Jagan’s plan to take AP law and order issue to the parliament and also to the streets of Delhi.

Reportedly, Babu was rather unbothered when his MPs brought up this topic in front of him. He asked his MPs not to dig too much into this topic which anyway has no credence.

Apparently Babu’s exact words were “Jagan ni, athani party ni light teeskondi”. “They are looking to make a meal out of everything that is happening. They are striving for existence. We need not react to them and give them mileage. We don’t need to counter their argument in the parliament or have a discussion about it here.”

While Jagan is planning a serious protest in Delhi along with his MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, it is interesting to see the highly calculated veteran, Chandrababu taking it on a lighter note. Babu appears to be more focused on the growth prospects of AP rather than the political gameplay of Jagan who was confined to 11 MLAs and 4 MPs in the recent election.

Tags Chandrababu

