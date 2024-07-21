Vizag Leaders’ Lobbying Failed?

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the largest municipal corporation in Andhra Pradesh, which has been under the control of YSR Congress, is poised for a major change. After facing disappointing results in the municipal elections three years ago, the TDP+ alliance appears set to take control of the GVMC.

Delving deeper into the story, YSR Congress had 58 corporators, while TDP had 30 and Janasena had 6. However, following the poor performance of YSR Congress in the assembly elections, there is a significant shift happening, causing GVMC to slip away from YSR Congress’ grasp.

According to reports, 20 corporators from the YSR Congress camp are expected to defect and join the TDP today. The joining event is likely to take place at the TDP office.

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath reportedly attempted to calm the situation by calling for a meeting with YSR Congress corporators at the Mayor’s office in Hari Venkata Kumari. However, these corporators allegedly retaliated, stating that the YSR Congress high command, including Vijayasai Reddy and YV Subba Reddy, had never addressed their concerns, thus seeing no reason to remain with YSR Congress.

Once YSR Congress loses 20 corporators to TDP, the alliance will have 56 corporators (including 6 from Janasena), giving the TDP+ camp control of the GVMC standing floor committee. Subsequently, local TDP+ leaders are planning to highlight the shortcomings of the previous YSR Congress government through the GVMC.

Losing GVMC, the largest municipal corporation in Andhra Pradesh, to TDP+ would undoubtedly be a significant setback for YSR Congress. However, this outcome was somewhat expected after YSR Congress lost all four MLA seats in the Vizag area.”

Tags GVMC

