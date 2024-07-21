‘Jagan Doesn’t Drink Alcohol’, So We Lost!

One of the main promises that Jagan Mohan Reddy flouted after coming to power in 2019 was the track back on the liquor ban policy.

After vowing to ban liquor consumption in the state, the Jagan government was lambasted from all quarters for bringing up contaminated and fake liquor all across the state. The controversial liquor policy and upbringing of new fabricated liquor brands are touted to be one of the main reasons behind Jagan’s downfall.

On this matter, ex-MP of Rajahmundry, Margani Bharat who miserably failed in the recent assembly elections made an interesting assessment of things.

‘Jagan by nature is a teetotaler. He doesn’t drink alcohol. So, he doesn’t know about the different kinds of alcohol and the brands associated with it. This is perhaps why he miscalculated about the liquor policy. Liquor consumers usually like to see 2-3 brands of their liking before buying alcohol, but this system was curbed in AP and this might have hurt their sentiments. This is the main reason for our defeat in elections’ Bharat said.

Bharat linking the outrightly rejected liquor policy to Jagan’s teetotaler trait is not binding well. Netizens are puzzled about the connection between Jagan not drinking alcohol to the introduction of contaminated liquor and fake brands in AP. “Is Bharat implying that no one else must drink alcohol in AP just because Jagan doesn’t consume liquor?” an anguished Twitter user commented.

