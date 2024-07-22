‘We Gave Jagan the Same Cars Used by Naidu’

Over the last couple of weeks, the YSR Congress camp has been looking to make a meal out of the law and order situation in AP. In fact, the party is now claiming that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy has also been reduced.

Sakshi Media reported that the new TDP+ government reduced Jagan’s security and convoy strength out of political vendetta.

However, the Home Minister of AP, Anitha confirmed that there is no truth in these speculations that are spun by the opposition party. She clarified that Jagan is being provided with adequate security and convoy allocations.

“The exact same Safari car that was allocated to Chandrababu garu while he was the opposition leader between 2019-24 was given to Jagan Mohan Reddy after 2024 election. Though Jagan is not the opposition leader of AP, we gave him the vehicles that are usually given to the opposition leader. Despite our thoughtful gesture, YCP is trying to make a mess out of this by crying foul on his convoy.” Anitha confirmed.

Interestingly, Jagan ditched the government convoy while coming to the assembly and arrived at the premises in three of his own cars.

Tags Anitha

