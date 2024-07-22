Jagan attends Assembly, Walks out immediately

Contrary to the speculations in political circles, YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the ongoing assembly sessions in Andhra Pradesh that commenced just a while ago. Jagan and his 10 MLAs wore black scarves and carried placards as a sign of protest against the recent developments in the state and entered the assembly premises.

Quite shockingly, Jagan and his MLAs staged a walk out from the house even before the completion of the customary Governor’s speech. After raising ‘ Save Democracy ‘ slogans to demonstrate that they are protesting against the deteriorating law and order issues and the political murders committed in the last one month, Jagan and his MLAs decided not to take part in the assembly session further.

Jagan walked out while AP Governor Abdul Nazeer was addressing the house about the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh after the rule of YSRCP from 2019-2024. In his speech, Governor said the state has witnessed a steady decline on development front in the last five years due to poor policies of the previous government. He hailed CM Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader and admitted that Andhra Pradesh suffered on many counts due to bifurcation.

Even while entering the assembly, Jagan and his MLAs created high drama at the entrance. Though Jagan’s vehicle was granted special privilege to enter the premises as per the party’s request, his MLAs protested that the police haven’t allowed him to enter through the main gate.

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯