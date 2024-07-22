Jagan Gets A Taste Of Own Medicine At AP Assembly

One of the many complaints against the bygone YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh has been the gross misuse of the police force. There were countless cases of TDP cadres and leaders being oppressed by the AP police force, owing to pressure from the Jagan government.

It reached a point where Lokesh had to step out and strengthen his cadres by citing the “Red Book” where the names of police officers and government officials who oppressed the TDP cadres over the last five years were noted down.

Cut to today, Jagan who partook in the assembly session only to walkout later, made an interesting comment about the AP police. Naming a top cop of AP police, Madhusudhan Rao, Jagan said “Madhusudhan Rao, you must note that police must work for the public. You are not here to salute the ruling party and the incumbent government.” This was in reaction to the police grabbing the placards carried by Jagan and other YCP MLAs.

This comment from Jagan quickly went viral on social media. Many social media users started to hit back at the YCP boss by questioning his moral high ground after having faced countless allegations of power abuse over the last five years. Now that Jagan has lost power, in just a month, he is questioning the AP police operations, after having grossly misused the same force over the last five years to oppress TDP cadres.

A section of TDP-JSP followers are commenting on social platforms that Jagan is getting a taste of his own medicine. They noted that the Jagan government freely misused police force to push their political narratives by troubling TDP cadres across the state and it is only natural that they are getting a taste of their own medicine now.

