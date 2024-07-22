Talk Of The Town: What RRR Talked With Jagan ?

Ever since it emerged that firebrand politician and Undi MLA Raghu Rama Krishna encountered former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the assembly premises today morning, there has been a lot of discussion in political circles and media houses on what could have been the instant reactions from both of them and what they exchanged during their conversation in the brief time.

The unexpected and surprising development turned out to be a trending topic because of their relentless political rivalry that started way back in 2019 and continues to remain in force despite that fact Jagan is no longer the CM and his party is not even the prime Opposition in the state.

Just how moviegoers were curious about ‘Who killed Baahubali’, how telugu people were curious about #WhokilledBabai and similarly today political analysts and enthusiasts are eagerly to know what could have been the discussion between Jagan and RRR, #WhatRRRTalkedWithJagan.

As per unconfirmed reports that have been making rounds all over since morning, RRR greeted him ” Hi Jagan” and also placed his hand on Jagan’s shoulder when they came in contact in the assembly lobby. He has reportedly asked Jagan to attend the assembly frequently.

Surprisingly, Jagan also said to have responded in a polite way to RRR’s words by saying “I will attend regularly and you will notice it”. RRR told Jagan that there will be a healthy atmosphere if there is a strong opposition.

No stopping here, RRR requested AP Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav to allot him a seat next to Jagan’s seat in the assembly. Payyavula has acknowledged to his request in a humorous manner, claimed media reports.

Whether this is the genuine conversation that took place between the two political bigwigs or not is yet to be known. The truth about this much-talked about discussion will come out only when RRR comes before the media the next time. For now, it time for everyone to speculate.

