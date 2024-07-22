Jagan can’t take defeats, What Pawan said long back

After walking the assembly halls with 151 MLAs by his side between 2019-24, Jagan is now having to walk the same path with just 11 MLAs, and not even the leader of opposition status. This is a problematic and humiliating situation for the YCP boss but he is having to pull through the same.

Surprisingly, Jagan partook in today’s session but only to shout at the police, raise slogans during the governor’s speech, and then walk out of the hall, all in a span of an hour.

What must be noted here is that JSP boss and the current deputy CM of AP, Pawan Kalyan rightly guessed Jagan’s incompetence much before it actually happened.

In the first assembly session that happened earlier in July, Pawan noted that Jagan and his YCP camp doesn’t have the courage to be in the assembly. “Jagan is the kind of leader who can only take victories. He can’t take defeats. He and his incapable leaders don’t have the courage to attend the assembly after having lost the election.” Pawan said.

Janasena leaders point out that, Pawan’s words turned out to be exactly true as Jagan and his MLAs came to the assembly today with a clear plan of making a mess and getting the session adjourned.

This is being seen as a courage-less act by the general public and will paint a bad picture of Jagan for wasting resources just to get the assembly adjourned. This was already anticipated by Pawan in the first session itself and that is exactly turning out to be the case now.

Tags Jagan Pawan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯