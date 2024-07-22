RRR Enjoying More As MLA Than MP?

There is no bigger detractor of the YSR Congress than Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. He waged a lone battle against YCP and its head Jagan Mohan Reddy between 2019-24 despite winning on the party ticket. His main complaint was that Jagan was never accessible to the public representatives in his party and also the anti-social decisions he made.

Later, right before the 2024 election, RRR switched to TDP and won Undi by a huge majority. While RRR was successful in retaining his position as a public representative, Jagan went from 151 MLAs to 11 MLAs.

Today, it appears to be that RRR is enjoying his time as an MLA more than what he could have witnessed as an MP. He appeared to have a lot of fun with Jagan himself in the assembly hall as the two of them had a brief interaction.

At one point, reportedly RRR even put his hand on Jagan’s shoulder, it seems. Well, considering Jagan’s nature, he certainly wouldn’t be comfortable when someone puts a hand on his shoulder, particularly so when a firebrand like RRR does.

While RRR, who ditched YCP, won as an MLA from Undi by a huge margin was all things happy, Jagan who couldn’t even secure opposition leader status must have been ruing this conversation.

Had RRR contested as an MP and gone to the parliament, he would have missed this enjoyment and fun. Now that he is an MLA, he is getting to give it all back to Jagan, who troubled him physically & mentally and didn’t even give him an appointment while serving as the CM.

On top of that, RRR reportedly asked finance minister Payyavula Keshav to allocate the seating for Jagan right beside RRR’s chair in the assembly, it seems.

More importantly for RRR, he is more in touch with the Undi constituency public. Reportedly, he is delivering exceptional work at the Undi constituency by solving the public issues that have been pending for many years. Had he been an MP, he might not have had such time or direct access with the public to get so much good work done.

As it turned out for RRR, his switch from Narsapuram MP to Undi MLA worked very much in his favor as he is getting to hit back at Jagan and also stay fully accessible to the people of his constituency. It is a win-win situation for him.

Tags Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯