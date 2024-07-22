Important Files Burnt: CM Babu Furious

It is not uncommon for fire ‘mishaps’ in government offices when there is a change in government. This is a way of the bygone government to burn official papers and hard evidence of their possible misdeeds and irregularities.

But in the case of the fire accident that happened in the Madanapalle sub-collector office last night, only certain important files pertaining to the 22-A land act were burnt to ashes.

This incident has caught the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu himself and he has called for a detailed investigation on the matter. The incident has gained the attention of AP police boss, DGP Tirumala Rao as well.

Upon initial inspection that went on for 3 hours, the DGP identified that is more of an “incident” than an accident.

Reportedly, matchsticks were found at the premise of the fire accident which led to suspicion that this is a man-made ‘mishap’. Shockingly, only the files pertaining to 22-A land act were burnt in the accident while files that were even 50 feet away from the accident spot were safe and sound.

CM Babu has called for an investigation on the same and with the DGP himself involved, the nature of the burnt files will be tracked and traced soon. There are doubts that the burnt files could have data of irregularities in the previous YCP government tenure.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯