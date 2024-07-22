Jagan Desperate For LOP Status: What Will Babu Do?

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sang the same old song again. He has demanded the TDP+ government to accord him with the Leader of Opposition(LOP) status so that he can raise his voice in the assembly.

This isn’t the first time Jagan is seeking the LOP status either. He even wrote a letter to the governor seeking the opposition leader status but to no avail as the new government looked least bothered on this topic.

With Jagan’s YCP failing to secure even 10% of the seats in the AP assembly, he is not entitled to the LOP status. As a result, Jagan is losing out on perks like designated convoy, special entry into the assembly premises, front-row seats in the assembly house, and others.

So, Jagan appears to be desperate to secure the LOP status at any cost, despite the lack of interest from the incumbent government.

Even today, Jagan said to the media that the TDP+ government is scared of him and that is why they are not making him the opposition leader status.

The ball is in CM Chandrababu’s court now as he has to decide whether or not to give Jagan the LOP status. But going by the electoral mandate, the AP public made it clear that there is no need for the opposition party in the state. In that case, Jagan expecting CM Babu to be lenient and accord him LOP status is beyond rationale.

