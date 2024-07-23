Flash: Center Announces 15,000 Cr For Amaravati

The unions finance budget is being presented in the parliament by the finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and it has a sizeable allocation for Andhra Pradesh.

The government of India has announced a financial plan amounting to Rs 15,000 crore for the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati.

The government has allocated this budget for Amaravati, the capital region of the state.

This is the highest financial aid to Andhra Pradesh’s capital region by the central government in the last five years.

This is being seen as a testament of TDP putting the interests of the state above all else at the central level and this sizeable allocation is a result of the persistent efforts of the Chandrababu-led outfit.

This allocation could go into the development of social infrastructure in Amaravati and this could be a massive boost to the capital region so very early in the TDP+ tenure.

Amaravati

