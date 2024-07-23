Official: Land Titling Act Removed In AP

One of the principal reasons behind the historic downfall of the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh has been the highly controversial Land Titling Act. The TDP and JSP were successful in creating awareness against this controversial act and this paid rich dividends as YCP was restricted to a bare minimum of 11 seats in the assembly.

Earlier, in the election campaign led by Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP boss promised to strike down immediately after coming to power. This pre-poll promise was fulfilled in today’s assembly session.

The speaker of the house, Ayyannapatrudu read out the revokement of the land titling act, and the bill was unanimously approved by the house. The TDP, JSP, and BJP MLAs unanimously approved the revokement of the land titling act.

This makes it official that the land titling act and related process is no longer in effect in Andhra Pradesh henceforth.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯