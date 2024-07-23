Viral Memes: Bihar-Andhra Budget, Not India Budget

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today has sparked a lot of trolling and criticism on social media. Many people are questioning whether this budget is truly for the entire country or if it is more focused on the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

During her budget speech, Sitharaman announced major financial packages for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. For Andhra Pradesh, the Centre promised ₹15,000 crore for various projects, including the important Polavaram irrigation project. She also said more funds will be given in the future to support the development of the state’s capital and infrastructure.

Bihar also received significant attention in the budget, with ₹26,000 crore allocated for highway construction and investments in medical colleges, airports, and flood management projects. This move of the BJP to enhance infrastructure and economic opportunities in these regions is seen as a way to appease the political pressure from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who are allies of the ruling NDA coalition.

Critics, including opposition leaders like KTR in Telangana, and other politicians have been quick to label the budget as tailored specifically for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, suggesting BJP prioritizes the needs of coalition partners over the broader interests of the country. The trolling has intensified with comments like “Is this India Budget or Bihar-Andhra Budget?” circulating widely, and memes are going viral on the same.

Tags Andhra Bihar

