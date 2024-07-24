Revanth Passes Sweet Wishes To KTR

Former IT Minister and current working president of BRS, KTR is celebrating his birthday today and he is being flooded with wishes from all quarters. Incidentally, CM Revanth Reddy too shared birthday wishes to KTR through the Telangana CMO handle.

“KTR engages in public service and state’s development unconditionally. May god bless him with good health and prosperity.” Revanth wished the BRS main man.

KTR was quick to respond too as he replied “Many Thanks Revanth Reddy Garu 🙏 Appreciate the greetings.”

Though KTR and Revanth often engage in heated verbal clashes, this is mostly in the political arena. It is good to see them letting the sensible side get the better of them on the occasion of KTR’s birthday and sharing sweet and compassionate wishes.

Taking the occasion, Gulte.com also wishes the visionary and compassionate KTR a very happy birthday.

