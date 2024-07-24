Lokesh Exposed Nadu Nedu Scam With Numbers

One of the hallmark implementations of the former CM of AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Nadu Nedu program. As a part of this program, the YSR Congress government spent handsomely on redesigning and enhancing the education standards and related infrastructure at government schools across the state.

However, the incumbent IT minister of AP, Nara Lokesh is least pleased with the Nadu Nadu program and he exposed the same in the assembly. It wasn’t like Lokesh was making vague allegations either. He exposed the Nadu Nedu program along with clear-cut numbers to back his claim.

“By the time the TDP government came down in 2019, 38,98,000 students were studying in government schools, but today in 2024, that number has come down to 38,26,000. 72,000 students left government schools in the last 5 years. In that case, what is the point in the previous government spending thousands of crores on the program? This in itself shows that it was a corrupted and flawed program.

Lokesh pointed out that the Nadu Nadu program was nothing but a PR activity run by YCP where they just painted the old schools with new colors and looted money. “The third phase of the program wasn’t even commissioned but the bygone government drew bills amounting to Rs 900 crore. Where did this money go?”

The general perception thus far was that the Nadu Nedu program was an appreciable implementation of Jagan where the standard of schooling was upscaled. But with Lokesh spitting hard facts, including the citation of the decline in government school-going populous, doubts are raised about the credibility of the program.

