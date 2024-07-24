Telangana MLA Does Cesarean, Saves Pregnant Women

In a remarkable display of medical expertise and dedication, Tellam Venkatarao, an MLA from Telangana, performed emergency cesarean sections on two pregnant women during a flood crisis in the Bhadrachalam region.

The area had been severely affected by floods caused by the Godavari River, disrupting normal life and transportation. Anticipating the challenges, authorities had preemptively moved pregnant women to the Bhadrachalam government area hospital.

However, with four out of five surgeons recently transferred and the remaining one on court duty, the hospital faced a critical situation when two women developed severe abdominal pain on Tuesday.

MLA Tellam Venkatarao, a trained MS surgeon who had previously served at the same hospital, immediately responded to the urgent call for help. He successfully performed cesarean sections on both women. One woman delivered a boy, and the other delivered a girl. Both mothers and their children are reported to be in good health.

Local residents praised MLA Venkatarao for his timely intervention and significant assistance. Great job, MLA Venkatarao!

