Jagan In Delhi, National Leaders Playing It Safe

The president of the YSR Congress outfit YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Delhi today and held a protest event at Jantar Mantar. The nature of this protest is to project the TDP+ government in AP in a bad light by claiming that the law and order situation is out of control in the state. Jagan sent out a handful of invites to other regional parties to partake in the protest.

However, only one single notable leader attended Jagan’s protest and it is Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party. He briefly partook in the protest along with Jagan and condemned the alleged political attacks and wrongdoings in AP.

That said, Akhilesh too kept his speech very brief and generic. He didn’t particularly name anyone in his speech. The firebrand leader didn’t even attend CM Chandrababu’s name, the name that Jagan is targeting through this Delhi protest.

Other local party leaders like Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena too partook in the event but he too didn’t utter a single word against Chandrababu.

The main intention of the YSR Congress camp with this Delhi protest is to sling mud at TDP and Chandrababu at the national level. But sadly for the party, the very few notable leaders who took part in the protest also refrained from commenting against Chandrababu who currently stands as one of the backbones of the central government in Delhi.

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯