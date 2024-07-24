Jagan’s ‘Smile’ at a wrong time again

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy often gets roasted for his public gaffes and fumbles during speeches. Besides this, he has always been an easy target for trolls because of his ‘Smiling’ facial expressions when he appears at events deserving condolences or seriousness. There were many incidents in the past when he surprised everyone with his awkward ‘Smiling’ face when the media focus was solely on him to capture his emotions.

Very recently, there was a similar situation when Jagan met the family of the deceased in the sensational Vinukonda murder incident. He was spotted with an unusual smile when he was condoling with the bereaved family. The supporters of TDP and Janasena trolled him for his bizarre habit.

There seems to be no end to this because Jagan once again landed in a similar controversy today when he was in Delhi to protest against the gruesome Vinukonda Murder and other issues relating to law and order in the state. It is a known fact the YSRCP is displaying some photos and videos of the murder incident at the place of protest in Delhi.

When Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav came there, Jagan showed him those photos and videos. Rather than exhibiting a sad and mournful emotion, Jagan was seen with a ‘Smiling’ expression when the media was covering the protest. These photos are currently going viral on social media.

As like before, Jagan is now getting trolled again for his peculiar habit at a wrong time by his opponents in quick time. He needs to immediately rectify this unusual expression to avoid further disgrace.

