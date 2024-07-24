Watch: Sharmila Doing Risky Stunts

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila is no sort of media attention. While many expected her to wander off after the AP election results, she is proving doubters wrong and trying to stay relevant in AP political scene.

This time, Sharmila has done something eye-catching that she has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Sharmila toured the flooded agricultural lands in Tadepalligudem today and performed a very risky stunt there. She got into the water-clad lands in waist-high water. She was evidently struggling to get her footing right despite being assisted by the men surrounding her.

While we usually see politicians getting in knee-high water while performing inspections, Sharmila has gone a step ahead and gotten herself in wast-high water. This risky feat is catching the eye of Twitterati and there are many funky reactions to the same. While some are praising her rightful intention to assess the condition of farmers, some are calling out her desire for media glare.

