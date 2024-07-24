Jagan’s Delhi Tour: A Mixed Bag

YSR Congress chief and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured the nation’s capital today to protest against the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. Upon Jagan’s invitation the likes of Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, and others announced categorical support to the YSR Congress in their Delhi protest.

But when it comes to deliverable gains from the Delhi protest, it has rather been a mixed bag for Jagan’s outfit. While the early implication was that Jagan was looking to get close to the INDIA alliance which is against the NDA outfit, the YCP boss appeared to be least bothered about it.

After the protest, Jagan faulted both INDIA and NDA alliances saying neither of them are actually concerned about delivering justice to AP. He instead thanked the regional party heads for coming up and showing support.

If Jagan really had no interest of siding with either the INDIA or NDA alliance, then this in itself defeats the purpose of protesting in Delhi. The point to be noted is that Samajwadi Party, AAP, and Shiv Sena are anti-NDA outfits and they would side with INDIA any day over Jagan’s YCP. But it appeared that Jagan wasn’t looking to foster a bond with INDIA, which defeats the whole purpose of the Delhi tour.

In AP, the TDP and JSP MLAs took YCP to the cleaners about the liquor scam and other fiscal managements in the last five years. CM Chandrababu even announced CB-CID probe into the liquor policy scam, which could see many YCP big guns at fault. This must come as a rude shock to the YCP leaders who are just returning from Delhi.

