Telangana Assembly: Revanth Vs KTR’s T20 Match

The Telangana assembly sessions commenced today and unlike Andhra Pradesh, where the opposition YSR Congress is nowhere to be seen in the house, the BRS faction is firmly present in the Telangana assembly session. In fact, there was a heavy-duty verbal exchange between CM Revanth and BRS working president KTR in the house today.

Revanth started it off by questioning the whereabouts of KCR as he is not present in the assembly while the house debates the union budget which had zero allocations to Telangana.

KTR quickly got up and replied that Revanth must first counter the BRS MLAs who are in the house and they are enough to tackle him and there is no need for KCR. He challenged Revanth for a dual.

CM Revanth then replied by saying he and his fellow Congress MLAs are hardworking leaders who fought in the political arena on their own and don’t depend on their father and grandfather’s legacy. He took a dig at KTR with the same.

The BRS working president later replied that he too could take a dig at Revanth by calling him a special payment CM who paid money to Delhi bosses to get the CM seat. This ignited a heated verbal exchange between the two of them.

Lastly, Revanth challenged KCR for a hunger strike in Delhi to secure a better financial package for Telangana from the center. He seemed very determined about the same.

All in all, the Telangana assembly session today was no short of action as the BRS and Congress heavyweights indulged in a high-voltage T20 match-like exchange with attacks and counterattacks.



