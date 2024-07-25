‘If You Want to Kill Me, Then Kill Me’, says Jagan

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has returned to Andhra Pradesh after his trip to Delhi, which proved to be a mixed bag. Although Jagan emphasized that 36 political murders have occurred in AP since the TDP+ government took office, he couldn’t answer questions from the national media when asked to name the victims.

Interestingly, when questioned by the national media about his reaction to these alleged political murders, Jagan redirected the focus onto himself.

“If they (TDP+ Government) see me as a threat, so be it. If they want to kill me, then kill me. It will all end with one person. But why target the general public just because they didn’t vote for the ruling party? I am prepared for anything to happen, but I won’t let anything happen to the common people of AP,” Jagan remarked to the national media.

Even though the circumstances surrounding the Vinukonda murder have yet to be established, the quick move by YCP and Jagan to label it as a political murder and gain political mileage from it has surprised ordinary people. Moreover, Jagan’s use of cinematic dialogues like “Kill me if you want, but spare the public” is being seen as outdated by the general public on social media platforms.

